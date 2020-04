"We the People is a platform that empowers the American public to take this action like never before - it's a way for anybody, anywhere, to speak directly to the government and become an agent for change.



Full petition:

We Call For Investigations Into The "Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation" For Medical Malpractice & Crimes Against Humanity Created by C.S. on April 10, 2020



As we look at events surrounding the "COVID-19 pandemic," various questions remain unanswered. On Oct. 18th of 2019, only weeks prior to ground zero being declared in Wuhan, China, two major events took place. One is "Event 201," the other is the "Military World Games," held in none other than Wuhan. Since then a worldwide push for vaccines & biometric tracking has been initiated.



At the forefront of this is Bill Gates, who has publicly stated his interest in "reducing population growth" by 10-15%, by means of vaccination. Gates, UNICEF & WHO have already been credibly accused of intentionally sterilising Kenyan children through the use of a hidden HCG antigen in tetanus vaccines.



Congress & all other governing bodies are derelict in duty until a thorough and public inquiry is complete

A petition to investigate Bill Gates for "crimes against humanity" and "medical malpractice" has gained a staggering 289,000 signatures from concerned citizens, almost tripling the number required to get a response from the White House. This petition comes as change.org eliminated a similar petition for the UK. Robert F. Kennedy Jr., the nephew of former President John F. Kennedy, has also sharply criticized Gates for what he describes as a "messianic conviction that he is ordained to save the world with technology." Kennedy Jr. wrote: "Gates' obsession with vaccines seems fueled by a messianic conviction that he is ordained to save the world with technology and a god-like willingness to experiment with the lives of lesser humans."