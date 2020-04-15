O:H header
When exactly did we start listening to Bill Gates about anything? Anything other than computer stuff, that is. Lately Bill Gates has been showing up on various platforms in various interviews telling everyone they can't leave their homes until there's a vaccine for the coronavirus. And who exactly put Bill in charge? Why is he acting like he's calling the shots? Why is the IT guy giving us medical directives?

In this episode of Objective:Health we take a deep dive into the agenda of William Henry Gates III, and the results are downright creepy. Bill Gates is a driven, power-hungry, megalomaniac with a strong fetish for vaccines and extreme forms of surveillance, not to mention creating technologies that move the human race closer and closer to a kind of technological slavery. Oh, and he has a depopulation agenda. The scariest thing is, despite never being elected to any political position, he manages to push through his agenda by wielding his massive wealth. So, no thanks Bill, we don't want your crappy vaccines and ID chips.

Join us on this episode of Objective:Health for some good ol' fashion Bill bashin'. Send Bill back to the IT department. Nobody wants him ruling the world.


