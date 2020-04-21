michelle obama
Former U.S. Senator and Vice President Joe Biden, the presumption Democratic presidential nominee, says he would choose former First Lady Michelle Obama to be his running mate for the 2020 presidential election.

Biden told Jon Delano of KDKA (CBS Pittsburgh) Monday that the former first lady would be a strong addition as Vice President if she would be willing to accept the nomination.

"I'd take her in a heartbeat," Biden said of Mrs. Obama. "She's brilliant. She knows the way around. She is a really fine woman. The Obamas are great friends."

But Biden doesn't know if she would be willing to accept the nomination after her husband's two terms as President. "I don't think she has any desire to live near the White House again," Biden added.

The Democratic primary frontrunner mentioned that he is in the process of selecting a vice president. "In terms of who to pick, we're just beginning the process," Biden told KDKA. "We'll shortly name the committee to review this and begin to look through the backgrounds of the various potential nominees. And that's just getting underway."

Biden also told KDKA that he would not commit to a woman of color on his ticket, one month after a source close to the campaign told Axios he would do so in order to show voters that the former VP "isn't just another old white guy."

"I'll commit to that be a woman because it is very important that my administration look like the public, look like the nation. And there will be, committed that there will be a woman of color on the Supreme Court, that doesn't mean there won't be a vice president, as well," Biden said.

Joe Biden held his first campaign rally of this election cycle in Pittsburgh on April 30, 2019 after receiving an endorsement from the International Association of Fire Fighters. He has said that he needs Western Pennsylvania, and Pennsylvania in general, in order to win the election.