A video which purportedly shows the birth of a two-headed calf in Afghanistan has gone viral on social media but the majority of people say they are not astounded with the miracle as the country is already being ran by parallel governments which came into being after the end of a two-headed government or the National Unity Government.The video of the two-headed calf is widely being posted on social media platforms, specifically on Facebook for the past few days.The calf was reportedly born in Kata Khel Village of Balkh district in northern Balkh province of Afghanistan.HHafizullah Mesdaq, one of the humorists of the country, told Tolo News that the birth of a two-headed calf would not be considered a surprise at a time when the country is having a two-headed political system, two-headed government and provinces led by two-headed governors.This comes as tensions are escalating on political level following the announcement of final election results.Both Abdullah and Ghani held oath taking ceremonies in capital Kabul on 9th of March, further fueling political tensions amid ongoing efforts to find a negotiated political settlement to ongoing violence in the country.The Independent Election Commission announced incumbent Ashraf Ghani as the winner of the controversial presidential elections in February.However, Ghani's rival Abdullah Abdullah said he had won the presidential race insisting that he would form a parallel government.