© REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton



MSNBC's Stephanie Ruhle went beyond the point of shilling for Joe Biden by asking whether the former vice president should set up a "shadow government" to counter Donald Trump's coronavirus daily briefings.Biden may be riding the momentum of endorsements from previous competitors Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders, as well as from former President Barack Obama, but one MSNBC host thinks he needs to do more to "counter-program" Trump during the Covid-19 pandemic.The comment did not go over so smoothly on social media."Biden can't create a coherent sentence so good luck creating a shadow government," one user tweeted.Daily Wire contributor Derek Hunter dubbed Ruhle the "dumbest f**king person on cable television" for the suggestion."Can you imagine if a Democrat were in the WH and this was suffering Fox News?" another user asked Ruhle's comment about a "shadow government" is not her first time endorsing such an idea, just the only time she's been direct about it. She previously tweeted support for Biden to put together a "shadow council" to re-open American industries.But since Biden is no longer vice president and holds no official authority, it's difficult to see how Ruhle thinks a "shadow"-anything would have any more authority under him than some anti-government militia led by a private citizen.