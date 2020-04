© Reuters / Lucy Nicholson

Nebojsa Malic is a Serbian-American journalist, blogger and translator, who wrote a regular column for Antiwar.com from 2000 to 2015, and is now senior writer at RT. Follow him on Twitter @NebojsaMalic

Barack Obama's belated and calculated endorsement of his own vice-president shows the Democrats have learned nothing and forgotten nothing from 2016, doubling down on the same behavior that got Donald Trump into the White House.In a lengthy video recorded in advance - but of course - and released on Tuesday, Obama deployed his trademark rhetorical gifts to make his support for Biden a nostalgia ride into the eight years the duo was in the White House together.It was no doubt meant as a slight on Trump, whom the Obama-worshipping mainstream media has repeatedly accused over the past four years of both personal incompetence or inability to pick competent underlings.Then there was the absolute stunning bravery of waiting almost a year - Biden announced on April 25, 2019 - to endorse his veep.Moreover, Obama apparently recorded the video on Monday - according to CNN, which is so deeply embedded in the Democratic party there's no reason to doubt their reporting on this. What else happened on Monday? Well, the last remaining contender for the nomination - Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders - joined Biden's online livestream to make a big show of bending the knee and supporting "Joe" against the Bad Orange Man in the White House.Sanders may have looked like he was chewing on a lemon the entire time, but he at least bothered with a live appearance, even if it may have been cringingly staged to the extent the two septuagenarians could be trusted to stay on script.Don't bother looking for substance in his calls to make America progressive by electing Biden, either. Obama was "eight years in power," as his sycophants are so eager to point out - what has he actually done towards that end? There was a reason that Sanders was able to generate such energy and enthusiasm among the younger Democrats in 2016, by promising what Obama failed to deliver.Wasn't Obama supposed to be the most transparent president ever , and democracy dies in darkness something something? Never mind any of that, don't you know how Bad the Orange Man is?The DNC had elevated Obama into an almost religious figure, so much so that the 2020 contenders competed who would be a better imitation. There can be only one messiah, however.Now the same people who claim one can't turn back the clock (on the supposedly inevitable march of Progress) are trying to do just that, by declaring Biden a return to the time of Obama. The uncomfortable truth is that those eight years is how America got Trump.