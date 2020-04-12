A car passes through the snow-covered
© Yonhap
A car passes through the snow-covered Daegwallyeong mountain path in Gangwon Province, Sunday. Up to 30 centimeters of snow is expected in the area by Monday morning, as a cold air mass expands from northeast of the Korean Peninsula, according to the Korea Meteorological Administration.

snow
© Yonhap
snow
© Yonhap
snow
© Yonhap