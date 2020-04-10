© NBC



Define 'Caution'

24/7 Hype Machines

The Projections Are Wildly Inaccurate

IHME's projections have routinely been off by a factor of as much as 10.

Media Initiate, Strengthen, Perpetuate Economic Debacle

"She said this on March 13th. And [U.S. Surgeon General, Vice] Admiral [Jerome Adams], it has been haunting me ever since. And this is what she said. 'On the front end of a pandemic, you look a little bit like an alarmist. You look a little bit like a Chicken Little. The sky is falling. And on the back end of a pandemic, you didn't do enough.' Are those words that we should all be living by, which is you may be hesitant right now if you're a leader about debating health versus the economy, hindsight you're going to wish you had done more?"

Alarmism Has Serious Downsides

"If the coronavirus shutdown was crushing college administrators or nonprofit executives or green energy lobbyists, it would have ended last week. Instead, it's mainly service workers and small business owners who have been hurt, and they're not on television talking about what they're going through. You need to look closely to see their suffering."