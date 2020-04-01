© Reuters / John Sibley



The more successful the strategy in the short term, the larger any "second wave" epidemic would be, because fewer people would have immunity.

Interestingly, the government has delayed introducing tests for the disease

until they are proven to be accurate.

So why is it apparently relying on models that haven't been tested?

Has the government made any attempt to model the harm that could be caused — to the economy, to health, to education, to the general social fabric — of an extended lockdown? If so, where is this research?

Rob Lyons, journalist and author based in Scotland. He specializes in health and environment issues. He is the author of Panic on a Plate: How Society Developed an Eating Disorder.