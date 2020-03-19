NYC lockdown
Jason Bermas joins James for a powerful interview about the seriousness of the situation that we are facing. From lockdowns and quarantines to the US military and medical martial law, things are getting real. Are you prepared for what's coming?


Comment: Please see some of our recent focus articles and reports, and do keep that information firmly in mind as you listen to Jason Bermas - whose mostly excellent information is also colored by emotion in what has become a distressing situation for those in and around New York City like himself:



Watch this video on BitChute / Minds.com / YouTube or Download the mp4

SHOW NOTES

The Coronavirus Update You Need To Show Your Family!

Emergency Broadcast Cuomo Is Laying It All Out For You NY!

Leaked document confirming travel is about to be restricted

Your Guide to Surviving A Crisis

YouTube to start deleting videos that do NOT go against their guidelines

Jason Bermas on Youtube / Twitter / Facebook / GoFundMe