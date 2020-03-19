Comment: Please see some of our recent focus articles and reports, and do keep that information firmly in mind as you listen to Jason Bermas - whose mostly excellent information is also colored by emotion in what has become a distressing situation for those in and around New York City like himself:
- Panic Pandemic: Why Are People Who Should Know Better Buying The COVID-19 Hype?
- Breathe! Don't Succumb to the Pathological Hysteria from the Coronavirus Madness
- Shocking discovery! Scientists learn the flaming obvious: People are recovering from COVID-19 'like they would from the flu'
Watch this video on BitChute / Minds.com / YouTube or Download the mp4
SHOW NOTES
The Coronavirus Update You Need To Show Your Family!
Emergency Broadcast Cuomo Is Laying It All Out For You NY!
Leaked document confirming travel is about to be restricted
Your Guide to Surviving A Crisis
YouTube to start deleting videos that do NOT go against their guidelines
Jason Bermas on Youtube / Twitter / Facebook / GoFundMe
A cottage for example, where you can ride out the spring/summer in relative obscurity with like minded individuals would be an ideal situation. The next few days should clarify the governments intentions.