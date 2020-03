© AP



The Defense Department late FridayIt's the strictest travel restrictions yet for the department.On Wednesday, the DoD set a 30-day restriction on travel from the US to China, Italy, Iran and South Korea, again for service members, civilian employees and their families.The restrictions also limit new civilian hires to people from "the local commuting area."Exemptions to all restrictions may be granted for "compelling cases," the department said."These restrictions are necessary to preserve force readiness, limit the continuing spread of the virus, and preserve the health and welfare of Service members, DoD civilian employees, their families, and the local communities in which we live," the memo said.