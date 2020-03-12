Gabriela Segura, M.D.

Dr. Gaby was born into a mixed Eastern-Western family in Costa Rica and she is a countryside family medicine doctor and former heart surgeon. Her research in the medical field, the true nature of our world and all things related to healing have taken her to Italy, Canada, France and Spain. Gaby is co-host of the 'Health and Wellness' show on the SOTT Radio Network and her writings can be found at The Health Matrix.