It isn't the pandemic that is causing the looming economic disaster - it is how our societies chose to respond to the pandemic.

Emily Maitlis's patrician lecture on last night's Newsnight was nauseating.We've seen much grotesque hypocrisy and opportunism during the Covid-19 crisis, from the Corbynista left virtually cheering the virus on in order to expose 'Tory failings' to the curtain-twitching sections of society relishing the new opening for squealing on their neighbours and agitating for a police state. But last night's Newsnight, and in particular Emily Maitlis's staggeringly hypocritical and deeply patrician mini-lecture to the nation about life in lockdown Britain, took the biscuit. Reader, the elites are straight-up taking the piss out of us now.The chattering classes and the regressive left are, naturally, fawning over Ms Maitlis's solemnly delivered platitudes, treating her virtually as the Princess Diana of Covid Britain. What did she do to deserve such cringe-inducing accolades? She had a pop at the government - as is her wont; Maitlis is one of the least objective journalists in the already objectivity-challenged BBC - and she asked us to feel sorry for poorer people in small homes who will be having a hard lockdown. Yes. We know. Unlike Ms Maitlis, some of us actually know and are related to people like that, which is why we cautioned against a stringent lockdown precisely as the media elite, including the BBC, were incessantly barking at ministers: 'Where's the lockdown? Bring it on. Put us under house arrest.'Maitlis's soppy sermon was the BBC at its worst. It contained Mr Cholmondley-Warner levels of patricianism, echoing the skit where he visits the East End and wonders if these desperate people would be 'happier in nice houses like ours'. Maitlis mournfully said that 'those in tower blocks and small flats will find the lockdown harder', to the moral glee of those socially switched-on people in big houses who tend to watch Newsnight. Again, the rest of us know this.Maitlis criticised those in government who said that 'fortitude' can get you through Covid-19. This is a 'myth that needs debunking', she said. This was a swipe at those ministers, including Dominic Raab, who said Boris is pulling through because he's a 'fighter' . Oh, calm down. That is just something people say.Of course Maitlis is right that less well-off workers, like bus drivers, nurses and shopkeepers, are at greater risk of contracting coronavirus, because they're still working and they're widely exposed to it. But even this sudden discovery on the part of the media elites that low-paid workers do important work and are important people is surreal.This is why the current media lectures about the consequences of the lockdown grate so much: this is their lockdown. It isn't an accident, it isn't a natural phenomenon, it was not inevitable. Men and women enforced this lockdown. Will it harm human health more than the virus itself? That remains to be seen.Worthy words from the likes of Ms Maitlis won't be enough to distract us from this most crucial issue in the coming months and years.Brendan O'Neill is editor of spiked and host of the spiked podcast, The Brendan O'Neill Show . Subscribe to the podcast here . And find Brendan on Instagram: @burntoakboy