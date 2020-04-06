"When people get sick, the first thing in their body that actually gets depleted is vitamin C," said Dr. Steven Katz, a naturopathic physician in Scottsdale.
Dr. Katz often sees patients with pneumonia or bronchitis. The World Health Organization says coronavirus can lead to things like pneumonia.
"I've been using Vitamin C for acute and chronic infection patients for a long time," he said.
He said the immune support the vitamin has on a person's body is incredible. But he said it's more than just your typical Vitamin C pill or chewable gummy. Instead, it's a very high dose of it through an IV that he said could help save these COVID-19 patients.
"The absorption is going to be much higher when you go with an IV because it gets absorbed right away," he said.
Dr. Katz said the New York doctors are giving patients around 6,000 milligrams a day through and IV and seeing positive results, but warns that by pill, people shouldn't take more than 2,000 milligrams of vitamin C per day unless told otherwise by their doctor.
Comment: That a naturopath would advise people not to take more than 2000mg of vitamin C per day is rather odd. Vitamin C is safe to take orally at much higher doses (particularly when one is sick and depleted), provided its taken in divided doses throughout the day.
But Dr. Katz said that as doctors race to find a cure or vaccine for COVID-19, Vitamin C can only help, and may give these patients a fighting chance for recovery.
However, the Centers for Disease Control and the World Health Organization said there is no evidence that Vitamin c prevents or can cure the virus.
Comment: The WHO and CDC are proving willfully ignorant on the subject, no doubt due to their vested interest in the pharmaceutical industry. Doctors who were in the heat of the coronavirus epidemic in Wuhan reported remarkable results from vitamin C infusions and clinical trials are underway. Does this not count as evidence?
See also: