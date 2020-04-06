© Provided by KTVK



Could a common vitamin prove to be a key in helping treat the coronavirus? Some doctors in both China and New York have been using Vitamin C to try to treat their patients. One Arizona doctor who's been using this technique for other infections explains why vitamin C might be effective. The key, he says? Absorption through an IV."When people get sick, the first thing in their body that actually gets depleted is vitamin C," said Dr. Steven Katz, a naturopathic physician in Scottsdale.Dr. Katz often sees patients with pneumonia or bronchitis. The World Health Organization says coronavirus can lead to things like pneumonia.but warns that by pill, people shouldn't take more than 2,000 milligrams of vitamin C per day unless told otherwise by their doctor.But Dr. Katz said that as doctors race to find a cure or vaccine for COVID-19, Vitamin C can only help, and may give these patients a fighting chance for recovery.However, the Centers for Disease Control and the World Health Organization said there is no evidence that Vitamin c prevents or can cure the virus.