Seriously sick coronavirus patients in New York state's largest hospital system are being given massive doses of vitamin C — based on promising reports that it's helped people in hard-hit China, The Post has learned.Dr. Andrew G. Weber, a pulmonologist and critical-care specialist affiliated with two Northwell Health facilities on Long Island, said his intensive-care patients with the coronavirus immediately receive 1,500 milligrams of intravenous vitamin C.Identical amounts of the powerful antioxidant are then re-administered three or four times a day, he said.The regimen is based on experimental treatments administered to people with the coronavirus in Shanghai, China, Weber said.A spokesman for Northwell — which operates 23 hospitals, including Lenox Hill Hospital on Manhattan's Upper East Side — said that vitamin C was being "widely used" as a coronavirus treatment throughout the system, but noted that medication protocols varied from patient to patient."As the clinician decides," spokesman Jason Molinet said.President Trump has tweeted that the unproven, combination therapy has "a real chance to be one of the biggest game changers in the history of medicine."Weber, 34, said vitamin C levels in coronavirus patients drop dramatically when they suffer sepsis, an inflammatory response that occurs when their bodies overreact to the infection.A clinical trial into the effectiveness of intravenous vitamin C on coronavirus patients began Feb. 14 at Zhongnan Hospital in Wuhan, China, the epicenter of the pandemic.