Trump waives FDA regulations, opening door for chloroquine and other drugs to be used for coronavirus therapy
Christian Datoc
Daily Caller
Thu, 19 Mar 2020 20:22 UTC
Trump noted that the vaccine pursued by the National Institutes of Health and other medical bodies, "by its nature" requires lengthy testing periods.
"The therapies are something we can move on much faster potentially," he continued, "treatments that will be able to reduce the severity or duration of the symptoms."
In particular, the president pointed to a "couple of drugs" the FDA is approving for "immediate use," including hydroxychloroquine, a malaria drug that has shown promise in battling coronavirus.
"It's shown very encouraging early results, and we're going to be able to make that drug available almost immediately," the president stated. "And that's where the FDA has been so great."
Trump added that the FDA "has also confirmed compassionate use for a number of patients."
The president added that the White House task force and private companies will still "work toward a much needed vaccine in the future."
