Years ago while working as a junior doctor, I suffered the worst bout of flu I could imagine. With a high fever and cough, it took me a week before I was able to get out of bed and six weeks before I felt back to having normal strength and energy. Retrospectively, there were three things that I ascertained leading up to becoming sick that made what should have been a relatively mild illness much more debilitating. First, I was particularly stressed that week, which also impacted my sleep. To cope, I ended up eating more snack foods — such as candy bars, cookies, and potato chips — but the icing on the immunity-destroying cake was that I overtrained a couple of days before my symptoms appeared. Thinking about reducing my stress and feeling guilty for gorging on junk food that week, I decided I would run at high intensity for an hour as opposed to my usual 30-minute, 5-km jog.But what about other lifestyle factors that impair immunity? Data that has emerged on the coronavirus so far reveals which groups are at greater risk of developing more severe complications from the illness. In Italy, age initially appeared to be the key factor. With the oldest population in Europe by far, the median age of those succumbing to the virus was 81. But it wasn't age alone; on average those individuals had 2.7 comorbidities, such as smoking, high blood pressure, Type 2 diabetes, and cancer.The current general health of the British and American populations is dire. We are two of the fattest nations in the world due to consumption of ultra-processed junk food, which now makes up a staggering half of the diet in these countries where more than six out of 10 adults is overweight or obese.But there is some potential good news in all the current doom and gloom.One positive to come out of this tragic pandemic is it could be the catalyst for Britain and the U.S. to become healthier and reverse the Type 2 diabetes and obesity epidemics that have plagued us for years. Politicians take heed. A healthier population is also an economically more productive one.Other advice I'm personally giving to older patients is to Research I co-authored with 15 international scientists, published in BMJ Open in 2016, revealed there was no association with so-called bad cholesterol (LDL-C) and the development of heart disease in those over 60, and there was an inverse association with death from all causes. In other words,. The reason is cholesterol plays an essential role in the immune system and most likely protects the elderly from succumbing to, in particular, respiratory and gastrointestinal infections.So here are my key lifestyle tips to keep you healthy, not just during the coronavirus outbreak but for the rest of your life too.Eat whole foods — specifically, a variety of whole fruits and vegetables, nuts and seeds, and proteins, ideally consuming oily fish such as salmon or mackerel a couple of times a week. Getting enough protein is essential for optimal immune function, particularly for those over 60. The best sources are animal foods such as steak, pork, chicken, fish, and eggs. Make sure you're cooking in butter, lard, or extra virgin olive oil. The best fruit sources of natural vitamin C include lemons, oranges, and strawberries. If you're following a healthy, varied diet, there really is no need for supplements.Avoid ultra-processed food — essentially anything that comes out of a packet that has five or more ingredients — especially cookies, cakes, candies, and potato chips. Avoid any product marketed as low-fat or "proven to lower cholesterol," as they're often loaded with other unhealthful ingredients to make up for loss of taste when the fat is removed. Avoid all added sugar, including fruit juice, honey, and syrups. Avoid food cooked in industrial seed oils, such as sunflower or soybean oil.If you are overweight, obese, or have Type 2 diabetes or high blood pressure, it is best to avoid or keep to a bare minimum all starchy carbohydrates, such as bread, pasta, rice, or potatoes. If you can do this at least 80% of the time, you'll be well on your way to better health within weeks. Excellent recipes are available on CrossFit.com A daily brisk walk or run outside, cycling, or exercises in the home, including running in place, squats, push-ups, and weight-bearing exercises with dumbbells, kettlebells, or other implements can help maintain muscle strength and hedge against sickness. Check out the best at-home workouts on CrossFit.com. Aim for at least seven to eight hours per day. If you're not managing that, then cut out all caffeine after midday and switch off all social media at least two hours before bedtime.Aim for 20 minutes a day of deep breathing in a quiet room. I use an app called Calm.There's no better time than now to stop. Smokers are a particularly high-risk group for severe complications from COVID-19 and other respiratory diseases.A great pneumonic reminder of what you should do every day as part of your regular routine comes from my colleague and friend Dr. Phil Hammond:onnectearn(Be)ctiveoticeive Backat WellelaxleepDr. Aseem Malhotra is an honorary consultant cardiologist at Lister Hospital in Stevenage, U.K., and visiting Professor of Evidence-Based Medicine at the Bahiana School of Medicine and Public Health in Salvador, Brazil. He is a founding member of Action on Sugar and has led work highlighting the harm caused by excess sugar consumption in the U.K., particularly its role in Type 2 diabetes and obesity. He has also been prominent in challenging mainstream advice on the role of saturated fat and cholesterol in the development of cardiovascular disease. 