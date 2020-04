© Ariel Skelley Blend Images/Newscom

Anita Shaffer went for a drive around her neighborhood on Sunday and came home with a $200 fine for violating Pennsylvania's stay-at-home order that's meant to contain the spread of COVID-19."He asked me if I was aware of the stay-at-home act," Shaffer told PennLive's Jan Murphy . "I am aware of it but I didn't know it pertained to just driving."Indeed, why should it? The key to stopping the spread of the coronavirus, we've been told by public health officials, is social distancing — that is, staying away from interpersonal contact as much as possible. A single person sitting inside their own car is no less isolated than someone sitting alone inside their house would be. In fact, if Shaffer's story is true, the only interpersonal contact she had while driving on Sunday was with the officers who pulled her over!"Troopers have been encouraged to use contacts with the public as opportunities to reinforce the necessity to abide by stay-at-home orders," is how Ryan Tarkowski, a spokesman for the state police, explained the encounter. But maybe at a time when "contacts with the public" are considered a public health risk, the cops could find a better strategy.How is this helping?There has been much discussion about whether the treatment for the coronavirus outbreak is worse than the disease itself. Any serious accounting of the pandemic must take into account the immense economic damage and widespread unemployment caused by stay-at-home orders and mandatory shutdowns.A corollary to that discussion is the question of how aggressively shutdown orders should be policed. Yes, they are necessary to stop the spread of the disease and cannot be ignored, but you risk tipping beyond protecting the public and actually increasing the risk of spreading disease with aggressive enforcement. What if one of the officers who gave Shaffer a ticket was an asymptomatic carrier? Nearly 2,000 cops in New York City have tested positive for COVID-19 — which suggests that you might be more likely to contract the disease while getting written up for leaving your house to go for a run or drive than if you'd simply been allowed to go for a run or drive.As local and state governments try to find the right balance between enforcing mandatory quarantines and respecting civil liberties, they should pursue policies that are driven by science, that are proportionate to the risks involved, and that do not last any longer than necessary, says Elizabeth Goitein, director for liberty and national security at the Brennan Center for Justice, a legal policy think tank. She worries that ramped up scrutiny of every detail of everyday life could become a new normal that tilts away from freedom.Yes, the police may have a role to play in preventing large public gatherings and other actual violations of social distancing guidelines, but not every apparent violation of a quarantine order is a risk to other people.Shaffer tells PennLive that she plans to appeal the ticket and fine.