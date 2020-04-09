Society's Child
California county fining resident $1,000 for not wearing face masks in public
Newsweek
Tue, 07 Apr 2020 19:54 UTC
Recent data from the Riverside University Health System indicated 946 confirmed positive cases of coronavirus within the county with 25 deaths attributable to the illness.
"While more and more Riverside County residents are getting COVID-19, not everybody's getting the message," said Riverside County public health officer Dr. Cameron Kaiser in a statement Saturday. "It started with staying home, social distance and covering your face. But now we change from saying that you should to saying that you must."
"This is a valid order and enforceable by fine, imprisonment or both," said Riverside Sheriff Chad Bianco in a Monday video statement. "However, I need to make it perfectly clear to all residents of Riverside County we will not be setting up a police state and this is not a declaration of martial law in Riverside County."
"While this order does have potential criminal and civil consequences, that is the last thing I want to happen while we deal with this crisis," Bianco added.
Bianco said he preferred that county residents abide by the facemask mandate voluntarily. No vehicular checkpoints or driver stoppages are planned because a resident is not wearing a facemask.
"We will not be stopping you while you're on a walk with your kids or while you're out running or hiking," Bianco said.
Newsweek reached out to the County of Riverside for comment.
California Governor Gavin Newsom said during a Tuesday news briefing that he believes the state will see the most coronavirus-related deaths in May, not in the middle of April as some studies have indicated.
Although Newsom announced 15,865 positive cases of coronavirus in California, which represents a 10.7 percent increase over Monday, Newsom also said the curve within the state was rising more slowly than initially projected.
"Our modeling shows that we're not at peak in a week or two, that we are seeing a slow and steady increase, but it's moderate." Newsom said. "It's moderate again because of the actions all of you have taken in terms of the physical distancing."
While physical distancing has been a mainstay of the coronavirus advice coming from the White House, the wearing of face masks in public is only a recommendation from the CDC.
"CDC recommends wearing cloth face coverings in public settings where other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain (e.g., grocery stores and pharmacies) especially in areas of significant community-based transmission," read the CDC website.
Medical-grade face coverings, such as N95 respirators or surgical masks should be reserved for health care workers.
President Donald Trump said Friday that he would not wear a face mask despite the CDC's recommendation.
"Somehow, sitting in the Oval Office behind that beautiful resolute desk, the great resolute desk, I think wearing a face mask as I greet presidents, prime ministers, dictators, kings, queens, I don't know," Trump said. "Somehow, I don't see it for myself. I just don't."
Reader Comments
SOTTites got it long ago, this Plannedemic 2020 with Covid19..84 is as per this sentence, and you sorry sacks of sh*t are simply afraid of folks waking.
Which was funny. It didn't smell that bad in there.
Wearing a mask will not change the progress of this flu bug.
And all this flattening of the curve is just going to prolong the time frame of this quarantine, oh wait that is exactly what they want, the longer it takes the greater the destruction of our economy.
In Marks & Spencers, of all places. LOL.
I just was shopping for 'essentials.' (Bought beer, whiskey, vodka and a great vintage wine. (I think the box was stamped October 2019.)
But, in the store was a cute brunette who I only could see the top of her face behind the register. Then she looked up, and I BARELY managed to turn away before the laugh broke out on my face. She looked like Bezel Bub!
Comment: How about just making this 'egregious crime' punishable by death? Shooting people on site for not wearing a mask seems the natural next step following the logic they have used up to this point.