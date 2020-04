© Kirby Wallin



In an incident caught on video, a former Colorado State Patrol trooper said he was handcuffed in front of his 6-year old daughter on a near-empty softball field Sunday by Brighton police officers enforcing social distancing rules . The department apologized Tuesday afternoon, calling the incident an "overreach by our police officers."Matt Mooney, 33, told ABC News he walked with his wife and daughter from their home to a nearby park Sunday to play softball.Police arrived soon after, Mooney said, telling him and others in the area to leave because the park was closed.Mooney said officers handcuffed him and placed him in a patrol car for about 10 to 15 minutes while they phoned a supervisor for guidance. The incident was captured on cellphone footage by former Brighton City Councilman Kirby Wallin.In a statement, the Brighton Police Department said it was "deeply sorry" for the incident and is conducting an internal investigation."While the investigation sorts through the different versions of what took place by witnesses who were at the park, it is evident there was an overreach by our police officers," the statement said. "It is imperative that we improve communication with our front line first responders so they are up to date on the latest rules in place regarding COVID-19 for addressing public safety."Mooney, who said he's hired an attorney and is considering legal action against the city, declined to comment on the apology.The former state patrol trooper, who now runs a construction company, said officers eventually let him go without issuing a citation.In addition, Mooney said none of the officers were wearing protective gear, although he saw a face mask hanging from an officer's belt.