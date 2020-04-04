© unknown



Stephen Corry has worked with Survival International, the global movement for tribal peoples' rights, since 1972. Twitter: @StephenCorrySvl.

The coronavirus pandemic is lethal, but could there be a silver lining beyond the pain?The canals may be cleaner but the story's fake.than our ache for an unpolluted globe. We yearn for a lost world of childhood innocence, and so project our hope onto juvenile activists. But there clearly are benefits in the reduced use of fossil fuels as flights are cancelled and car journeys shrink to levels last seen on distant Sundays when the shops were shut. Some are reporting easier breathing during an epidemic which attacks the lungs.Surely this will strengthen the current insistence to turn thirty, even fifty, percent of the globe into? We're told this is the answer to climate chaos and protecting biodiversity -I'm afraid not:PAs in places like Africa and Asia are often disastrous.forcing them into city slums and a hostile money economy. People are beaten and killed if they try to return to their land, even to collect firewood. Their resentment grows.It's happening now in Kenya where conservation is seen as a colonial land grab, enriching outsiders and NGOs but ratcheting up local hostility.Gangs of armed rangers won't be enough to protect this colonial "fortress conservation". Those promoting itbecause there won't be any PAs left in Africa in a generation, they'll be overrun by angry and hungry Africans.Evicting people is both criminal and tragic becauseIf they weren't, they'd never have thrived in lands which we see as wild. Our concept of "wilderness" has roots in European folklore but also in white supremacist ignorance: the apparent wildernesses were in fact shaped by humans over thousands of years.The myth echoes the Biblical Eden, dyed with Stygian hue.An extreme expression can be read in the manifestos of racist terrorists like the Christchurch shooter, but the same undercurrent drives social media mobs baying for "poachers" to be summarily killed - never mind that some of them are locals trying to feed their families.although billions of people consume very little. And we've all seen the wildlife films where Africa is mysteriously devoid of Africans.That omission is contrived, but some of the emptiness is real: millions of indigenous people have already been "disappeared" to make room for PAs. Doubling these areas would entail the theft of the lands and resources of hundreds of millions more. It's a mad, bad idea which would finish conservation.The conservation industry should instead be offering its huge resources to local people who actually ask for projects on their land under their own control.We must reject ecofascism and bring human diversity into the centre of conservation. We have to do it now because those who live most differently to us have some of the best answers about how to live at all.