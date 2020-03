© Reuters / Russian Defense Ministry handout / Alexey Ereshko



Russophobic pundits and red-baiting blue-checks are gasping in horror and floating bizarre scenarios as Moscow prepares to send a planeload of much-needed medical supplies to the US amid its worsening coronavirus epidemic.News that a Russian cargo plane laden with medical supplies and personal protection equipment would soon depart for the US, a gift from the Kremlin to its coronavirus-stricken rival, has the usual suspects running around in circles screeching about ulterior motives.. Peskov added that he hoped the US would be able to return the favor if it became necessary.Others questioned whether the aid really existed in the first place, insisting that Russia didn't actually have the supplies it was sending.The Wall Street Journal accused Russia of " Viruspolitik ," changing the headline of an earlier story about the "political shift" caused by Moscow's delivery of medical aid to hard-hit Italy.No scenario was too outlandish for Russiagaters. Newsweek contributor Olga Lautman hinted that Putin might have slipped in something nasty among the face masks and testing kits,While she didn't say what exactly the unpleasant surprise might be, she hinted darkly that it (or they - the unexpected passenger could be a person, she implied , albeit one who is allergic to commercial air travel and likes to fly in cargo holds) "will most likely have to do with elections."A State Department email sent to diplomats in Europe last week and obtained by Foreign Policy confirmed that US officials had been asked to source supplies from any country other than Russia. With over 181,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus as of Tuesday, one might think that beggars can't be choosers.The thought of Moscow lending a helping hand in the heart of Europe was too much for some to bear, however, and the usual cadre of Atlantic Council-adjacent NATO-botherers focused on circulating an anonymously-sourced story about most of the aid being " useless " and calling Moscow "Bad Samaritans."