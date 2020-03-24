© Reuters / Afghan Presidential Palace Handout



Washington will cut aid to Afghanistan by $1 billion starting immediately, after failing to resolve a fierce dispute between rival Afghan leaders, the State Department said, noting the US military withdrawal would continue.Lamenting the failure of Afghan leaders to agree on an "inclusive government," Pompeo said the feud between President Ashraf Ghani and Chief Executive Abdullah Abdullah had "harmed US-Afghan relations," adding that Washington would review cooperation with the country and make significant cuts to US aid."Because this leadership failure poses a direct threat to US national interests, effective immediately, the US government will initiate a review of the scope of our cooperation with Afghanistan," he said in a statement on Monday after an unannounced trip to Kabul.In an effort to salvage the deal and urge the Taliban to compromise on the prisoner swap, Pompeo also met with the group's chief negotiator Mullah Baradar at the al-Udeid Air Base in Doha later on Monday - the highest-level talks ever held between the US and the Taliban, according to the State Department. It remains unclear if any progress was achieved at the closed-door meeting, however.