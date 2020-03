© AFP



"We will dramatically increase the ability to locate and quarantine those who have been infected. Today, we started using digital technology to locate people who have been in contact with those stricken by the Corona."

This week, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu rolled out new legislation calling for the tracking of those confirmed to be infected with the COVID-19 novel coronavirus. As the leader faces several corruption-related charges, one expert tells Sputnik The prime minister announced via news release on Tuesday thatNetanyahu's March 17 release read:Mitchell Plitnick, political analyst and former vice president at the Foundation for Middle East Peace, joined Radio Sputnik's Political Misfits to discuss the Israeli's government tracking of COVID-19-infected citizens and provide his commentary regardingPlitnick explained to hosts Bob Schlehuber and Jamarl ThomasHe asserted that this act by the government is being carried out by Netanyahu as a way for him to maintain power for "as long as possible" and "avoid indictment for fraud and breach of public trust." "It's an assault on the privacy of Israeli citizens, but it's also an assault on Israeli democracy in general," Plitnick said.According to the political analyst, individuals attempted to protest the matter in Jerusalem on Thursday, but Israeli police put a stop to the demonstration in a nonviolent manner. "It was very clear that they didn't want this going on," Plitnick asserted."No one is above the law or above public health orders released by the ministry of health," Israeli police said, according to the outlet, pushing back against assertions that authorities were operating to protect Netanyahu's name. Plitnick said that several of his colleagues, whom he described as "mainstream analysts," have been referring to the prime minister's recent actions in Israel as a 'coup'.he warned.