The study, published Thursday in the journal Nature Medicine, calculated that people with coronavirus symptoms in Wuhan, China, had a 1.4 percent likelihood of dying. Some previous estimates have ranged from 2 percent to 3.4 percent.
Comment: Eh, 3.4%. You ALL were reporting 3.4%. Which is why most people on Earth have spent the last 6 weeks bleating that figure back to each other.
Assessing the risk of death in Wuhan is instructive because it provides a snapshot of the epidemic from the beginning, when doctors were scrambling to treat people with the brand-new virus and hospitals were overwhelmed. Some experts say that such a benchmark — known as the symptomatic case fatality rate — could be lower in countries like the United States if measures like widespread business and school closures and appeals for social distancing have the desired effect of slowing the spread of the disease.
"The experience gained from managing those initial patients and the increasing availability of newer, and potentially better, treatment modalities to more patients would presumably lead to fewer deaths, all else being equal," wrote the study authors, a team that included scientists from the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health.
But a 1.4 percent case fatality rate still means many deaths. By comparison, the average seasonal flu kills about 0.1 percent of the people it infects in the United States.
Comment: They're STILL harping on about how 'this is worse than the seasonal flu'.
But the above is only their first revision down of the mortality rate.
Also reported today, 19 March: there are no new cases in Wuhan.
The virus is done there. For this winter season anyway.
So here's what will most likely represent the global mortality rate:
Population of Wuhan = 11 million
COVID-19 deaths in Wuhan = +/-2,200
What percentage of 11 million is 2,200?
0.02%
Which is far less than the season flu mortality rate.
Damn the Fake News Media and the horses of the Apocalypse they rode in on.