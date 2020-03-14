© REUTERS/Tom Brenner

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi announced that she has struck a deal with Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin over a coronavirus relief plan that President Donald Trump has previously opposed as overreach."We are proud to have reached an agreement with the Administration to resolve outstanding challenges, and now will soon pass the Families First Coronavirus Response Act," Pelosi (D-California) said in a letter to House Democrats, made public early Friday evening.The announcement comes just hours after President Donald Trump declared a national emergency over the outbreak, unlocking billions of dollars in federal funding for disaster response.According to Pelosi's letter, which is still the only word on the matter, the deal she reached with Mnuchin overcomes "challenges" to set up two weeks of paid sick leave, as well as up to three months of paid family medical leave for American affected by the pandemic.Republicans spoke out against the original bill, which the House approved on Thursday along partisan lines. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Kentucky) calling it an "ideological wish list" and proposing a series of smaller, less controversial bills instead - which the Senate Democrats shot down.The virus has been reported in 46 states and territories, with the states of Washington, New York and California hardest hit.