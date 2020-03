© REUTERS/Doug Mills



Wall Street took another beating Thursday morning, withas concerns mounted about the economic impact of the coronavirus outbreak."It's going to all bounce back and it's going to bounce back very big," President Donald Trump said Thursday, during a meeting with Ireland's Prime Minister Leo Varadkar. The S&P 500 plunged by 5 percent in premarket trading, triggering a "limit down," which halts all trading on the New York Stock Exchange for 15 minutes. All market activity was paused again just minutes after the opening bell, when the S&P declined by 7 percent, triggering a similar "circuit breaker."The Dow Jones Industrial Average also fell sharply, hitting a session low of more than 2,250 points in morning trading, just the latest tumble in an ugly week that has seen businesses and governments shore up their response to the pandemic.Investors had been anticipating robust economic relief as part of President Donald Trump's address to the nation on Wednesday night, in line with his pledge earlier this week to take "major steps" and implement a "very substantial" tax cut as part of the administration's response to the pandemic.However,, which continues its spread across the U.S.In his address from the Oval Office Wednesday, Trump announced he would be "suspending all travel from Europe to the U.S. for the next 30 days" in an effort to limit the spread of the coronavirus. That created immediate panic as Americans abroad rushed to buy last-minute tickets home, and also fueled trader concern that suspended travel and trade between the U.S. and the European Union would come at a steep economic cost.The White House later clarified that Trump's comments did not refer to U.S. residents or permanent citizens and onlyTrading was also suspended earlier this week, when the S&P 500 hit the 7 percent "circuit breaker" threshold on Monday morning. That sell-off came after an oil production spat between Russia and Saudi Arabia pushed the price of oil down by 30 percent overnight, the biggest drop since the Gulf War, in 1991.This is now the worst week for markets since the 2008 financial crisis.