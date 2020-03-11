Maggie Haberman, a White House correspondent and New York Times award-winning journalist, has been spreading fake news via Twitter with a post about actor Daniel Radcliffe having coronavirus.Radcliffe, famous for his role as Harry Potter in the blockbuster series was said to have been confirmed as tested positive for COVID-19 by the "BBC" on Twitter.Haberman also recently shared another viral story which turned out to be a hoax as well, the "moves like Bloomberg" video. The video showed people lethargically dancing to Maroon 5's "Moves Like Jagger" with the word Bloomberg dubbed overtop. The dance video was itself a parody response to Pete Buttigieg's "Look out Pete" dance video. However, news of this being a parody missed the desk of Haberman as she simply shared the video with only a question mark for comment.It's been a rough couple of months for the reputation of establishment journalist Haberman, but as long as we keep checking our own facts, we should be able to help the New York Times get their story straight.