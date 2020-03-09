© Reuters/Lucas Jackson

"Financial markets, in particular stock exchanges, tend to view uncertainty more negatively than bad news. For that reason, they almost always overestimate the impact of bad news and correct that overshot as the facts surrounding a situation become clearer."

As the new week begins, you might be surprised to seeHere is what happened overnight.as trading began in Asia on Monday morning, with futures for benchmark Brent suffering the biggest drop since the Gulf War in 1991.A nosedive in crude priceswhich were already shaken by the coronavirus outbreak.In India, theEuropean investor sentiment was also skittish, adding to last week's losses, withand other main equity indices set to open down.After a rollercoaster week,when trading starts on Monday. The S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq-100 futures are also expected to suffer significant losses.The catastrophic situation in the oil market occurred asWith no new steps agreed on,freeing all the parties of the accord to open the taps and extending the supply glut, while one of the main importers of oil, China, is still battling with the coronavirus outbreak.which has been pushing the measure. The kingdom announced that it would slash prices for its buyers and is expected to boost production by as much of as 2 million barrels per day.The shocking start to the week has already triggered fears that we are going to see a Lehman Brothers moment.which has been under pressure from the Covid-19 outbreak.Speaking before the oil markets were hit, some analysts had already said the impact of the coronavirus could be underestimated - and that instead of causing something like the 2008 financial crisis,However, they also noted that markets can overreact.Peter C. Earle, research fellow at the American Institute for Economic Research, previously told RT:wrote Sourabh Gupta, senior fellow at the Institute for China-America Studies.