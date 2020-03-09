Society's Child
Hits from the recent past that could NEVER survive in today's PC culture
RT
Sun, 08 Mar 2020 08:57 UTC
Today's world of constantly moving goalposts for woke standards has introduced the phenomenon of putting art of the past under the microscope of today. This has led to classic literature being injected with blackface in the name of inclusivity and classic songs like 'Baby, It's Cold Outside' being redone for audience's new sensitivities.
While the sights of the triggered have been set mostly on creations by folks long dead and buried, it's only a matter of time before social justice warriors work their way up and land on pop culture that made its impact just before the world turned its attention to hashtags and cancel culture.
These songs from the late 1990s and early 2000s, for instance, could never survive in today's ultra-sensitive atmosphere and it would not be a surprise to see any of the artists behind them put on today's digital chopping block and forced to apologize and make amends.
Why Don't You Get a Job (1998) by The Offspring: In a world where the stigma around government assistance has disappeared and politicians regularly find followings by offering just about everything for free, a song telling someone to find gainful employment and stop mooching off of someone else would likely be labeled hateful, alt-right trash.
In 1998 though, 'Why Don't You Get a Job' was a catchy tune by The Offspring plugging into the frustrations of working class folks struggling to not only feed themselves, but someone else just looking for a free ride and masking it in the guise of a relationship.
You probably won't see a song like 'Why Don't You Get a Job' find mainstream success today, but it was one of The Offspring's big hits.
Where the Hood At (2003) by DMX: Hip hop music has always been held to different cultural standards as far as lyrics go, but even a song like 'Where the Hood At' would have a tough time existing today.
The 2003 tune was one of DMX's many hits as a recording artist, but the lyrics are a tad iffy and have been called homophobic by some since its release.
"Last I heard, y'all n****s was havin sex, with the same sex. I show no love, to homo thugs. Empty out, reloaded and throw more slugs. How you gonna explain f***in a man? Even if we squashed the beef, I ain't touchin ya hand," the rapper spits in one of the song's many questionable verses.
Though he hasn't been completely called out for the song in recent years - he continues to work and appears in the theme song to the recent Epix series 'Godfather of Harlem' - people have certainly distanced themselves from this hit tune. When Bernie Sanders was running for president in 2016, an edited video went viral appearing to show the song playing at a rally. Sanders' camp had to officially disavow any connection to the song after folks expressed outrage over the "homophobic song" being played.