© Mt. Rose Ski Tahoe

Quiet weather with a warming and drying trend is expected for most of the week until March 6. The next shot of precipitation and strong winds are expected by March 7, according to the National Weather Service, and possibly snow showers in the Sierra by night on March 8.Tahoe ski area conditions(As of March 2, 2020)Boreal | 60" base | 8" new snowDonner Ski Ranch | 34" base | 8" new snowGranlibakken | 18" base | 5" new snowKirkwood | 51" base | 8" new snowNorthstar | 48" base | 9" new snowRoyal Gorge | Open | 8" new snowSoda Springs | 60" base | 8" new snowSquaw Valley | 36"-94" base | 3"-4" new snowSugar Bowl | 38"-83" base | 11" new snowTahoe City Winter Sports Park | Cross-country trails and sledding hill closed; ice rink open until March 8Tahoe Cross Country | Lower trails closed. | 6" new snow; will not groom again unless they get 12" new snowTahoe Donner Cross Country | 59" base | 9" new snowTahoe Donner Downhill | 36" base | 10" new snow