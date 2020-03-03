© Bomberos Honduras



La Ceiba, se inspecciona derrumbe en el barrio Barranco Chele se reportan daños materiales pic.twitter.com/13Zhwh93gO — BOMBEROS HONDURAS (@BomberosHn) February 29, 2020

Disaster authorities in Honduras reported severe weather, including strong winds and heavy rain, affected northern departments of the country from 28 February, 2020.The Office of Risk Management and National Contingencies (Copeco) almost 800 people hav been displaced as a result of the severe weather, mostly in the department of Cortés where3 shelters have been set up.Overall 17,700 people were affected in the 6 northern departments of Gracias a Dios, Colón, Atlántida, Cortés, Yoro and Islas de la Bahía.In Atlántida department, several rivers broke their banks leaving 21 communities isolated. Copeco said that around 164 homes were damaged.Two people died attempting to cross a swollen river in the municipality of La Masica in Atlántida department. One person is still missing after being swept away by rough seas. Another person was rescued from flood waters in La Ceiba.