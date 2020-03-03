Meteor fireball over Netherlands and Belgium
© AMS
The American Meteor Society (AMS) has received 165 reports about a meteor fireball streaking over the Netherlands and Belgium on Monday, March 2nd 2020 around 23:38 UT.


A family from Nijmegen posted a video of the phenomenon on Twitter reports NOS:


Another video from a car dash cam was shared:


A Belgian twitter user from Ghent said that the light was bright enough to cast shadows.