A disturbing float with a Hillary Clinton dummy strangling a Jeffrey Epstein figure rolled through a Mardi Gras parade in New Orleans last week.In a video, shared on Twitter by Paul Blair, the brightly-colored float is seen being pulled by a John Deere tractor.At the front of the float, the Clinton dummy is seen with its hands around the neck of a dummy that appears to be Epstein dressed in an orange prison uniform.Prince Andrew has stepped back from his royal duties following a catastrophic BBC interview in which he categorically denied having sex with a teenager who says she was trafficked by Epstein.Britain's newspapers and social media commentators slammed the royal for defending his friendship with Epstein and for failing to show empathy for the convicted sex-offender's victims.Epstein died in August while in prison and people immediately began to suggest that Clinton and other powerful figures had something to do with his death.Clinton has done a few interviews in which she has talked about how much people want to promote 'these crazy ideas and theories about her'.Authorities have said that Epstein's death occurred after prison officials failed to follow instructions to put him in a cell with another inmate and after they let guards work 24 hours in a row, leading some to fall asleep on the job.The financier had pleaded not guilty to sexually abusing girls as young as 14 and young women in New York and Florida in the early 2000s. In lawsuits, women say the abuse spanned decades.