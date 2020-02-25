© REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane

Driven by fears of the rapidly-spreading coronavirus, Italians in the Lombardy region have begun stockpiling food and basic necessities, leaving shops in a post-apocalyptic-looking state.Supermarket shelves were stripped in mere hours as stocks ran low and queues lengthened, as evidenced by eyewitness footage from Milan.Some wistfully joked that it was almost pleasant to be living through what they dubbed a "zombie apocalypse."Schools and museums have been closed, events such as the Venice Carnival have been cancelled while Fashion designer Giorgio Armani reportedly held a closed-door event to conclude Milan Fashion Week on Sunday by streaming his latest collection from an empty theater.The coronavirus has infected more than 78,000 worldwide and killed more than 2,400, many of whom died in China.