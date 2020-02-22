Eric Drouet, a leading public figure of French yellow vest protests, was expelled from an agricultural show in Paris on Saturday by President Emanuel Macron's bodyguards, media said.He was spotted in front of a cereal stall when a group of protesters around him started shouting "Dictatorship!" at the sight of Macron, the BFMTV news channel reported.The president's security team told the activist to leave because, but he resisted and was pushed out after a brief verbal altercation.