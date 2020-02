© AFP / Fred Dufour



The Trump administration will require five Chinese state-run media organizations to register their personnel and property with the U.S. government, granting them a designation akin to diplomatic entities.The five organizations affected are. All five meet the definitions of "foreign missions" under the Foreign Missions Act, according to the State Department."These five U.S.-based entities are not independent news organizations — they are effectively controlled by the [Chinese] government," a State Department spokesperson said Tuesday.It is unclear if the registration requirements would also apply to employees who are U.S. citizens.In 2018, urged the Justice Department to require Chinese state-controlled media outlets to register as foreign agents.Amid pressure, CGTN registered with the U.S. government last year as a foreign agent under the Foreign Agents Registration Act. Xinhua was also asked to register but had not done so.