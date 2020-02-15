And so there is a growing awareness to the fact that this type of activity is going on in places of high power amongst many people who seem to be above the law. Fortunately we have seen some prosecutions, like the recent conviction of the Vatican's Cardinal George Pell for sexually abusing children. The list is long. In fact, more details have emerged suggesting that one of Epstein's main jobs was to entrap high profile people into committing these very types of crimes. You can read more about that specifically here.
Hollywood
When it comes to Hollywood specifically, Harvey Weinstein and recent Kevin Spacey allegations have been responsible for bringing even more awareness to the problem of sexual abuse, and it's not surprising that Weinstein roamed within the same circles as Epstein, as you can see here.
Smallville actress Allison Mack's role as a lead member of the NXIVM sex cult also brought attention to the issue. She worked for owner Keith Raniere helping to recruit people into what appeared on the surface to be executive success programs designed to empower people, but within the inner circle was something much different. Raniere was arrested, along with Mack, in March 2018 in Mexico on charges of sex trafficking. This group also has strange connections to the powerful elite, as Billionaire heiress Clare Bronfman was involved, and was indicted on racketeering charges. Rolling Stone reported:
"There are strange political connections as well. Mark Vicente, a documentary filmmaker and former high-ranking member of the group, testified at the trial of NXIVM head Keith Raniere that Clare Bronfman, the billionaire Seagram's heiress and alleged benefactor of the organization, approached him and a few other members of the group to help her make a contribution to a Clinton campaign." (source)So, as you can see, all this is connected in some very strange ways.
Corey Feldman
A few years ago, one of the biggest child actors of all time, Corey Feldman, gave an interview stating that pedophilia is actually the biggest problem in Hollywood. He's obviously not the only one from Hollywood who has raised these types of concerns, and he comes from a place of direct experience being one of the biggest child actors of all time.
For a number of years now, he's been on a mission to expose what's happening in Hollywood, and what has happened in Hollywood and he's gone about it very carefully. Now, it's all culminates in a documentary that's set to be released on March 9th. During the process, Feldman has been quite outspoken about how hard the process has been, which includes numerous death threats against him and his family and constant requests for him to stop what he's doing. Obviously there are some very powerful people out there who are afraid of being exposed.
"I can tell you that the number one problem in Hollywood was, and is, and always will be pedophilia. That's the biggest problem, for children in this industry. . . . It's all done under the radar . . . it's the big secret. I was surrounded by them when I was 14 years old . . . they were everywhere, like vultures." (source)Since Feldman's allegations, more victims seem to have come forward. A couple of years ago, the LAPD announced were investigating 28 big name Hollywood moguls for multiple sex crimes. You can read more about that here.
- Corey Feldman
"Never before has the department received so many sexual assault allegations involving high-profile figures at one time, including many complex cases that are years old with multiple alleged victims."-LA TimesThe trailer for his documentary is below. The title of the documentary is "(My) Truth: The Rape of Two Corey's," in memory of his best friend, fellow child star Corey Haim, who has since passed. You can watch a recent interview with Corey and his wife regarding the film, here. And you can follow Corey on twitter for updates, here.
Continue reading on Collective Evolution.