Society's Child
Sex robots pose psychological threats for humans, researchers warn
Jon Levine
NY Post
Sat, 15 Feb 2020 17:31 UTC
NY Post
Sat, 15 Feb 2020 17:31 UTC
"Some robots are programmed to protest, to create a rape scenario," Christine Hendren of Duke University told BBC. "Some are designed to look like children. One developer of these in Japan is a self-confessed pedophile, who says that this device is a prophylactic against him ever hurting a real child."
Hendren, an engineer, and others spoke out this week at the annual meeting of the American Association for the Advancement of Science in Seattle.
A high-quality sex robot, which can retail from $8,000 to $10,000, can remember things as well as develop and understand its owner's likes and dislikes.
"These companies are saying, 'you don't have a friendship? You don't have a life partner? Don't worry we can create a robot girlfriend for you," robot ethicist Kathleen Richardson, who teaches at De Montfort University in Leicester, told BBC.
"A relationship with a girlfriend is based on intimacy, attachment and reciprocity. These are things that can't be replicated by machines."
The subject has long been debated in science fiction and was the focus of an episode of "The Twilight Zone" called "The Lonely" in 1959.
See Also:
Latest News
- "War strategists": Munich Security Conference protesters pushed back by Merkel's riot police
- Mass brawl and stabbing at London's Euston tube station
- Black student erupts over 'too many white people' at UVA multicultural center
- Sex robots pose psychological threats for humans, researchers warn
- Kafka redux and a victory: Mistrial declared in D.C. trial of Venezuela embassy protectors
- Biologists in WSJ: Only two sexes, male and female, there is no sex 'spectrum'
- Coronavirus fallout: Fiat Chrysler plans to halt its Serbia plant over lack of parts from China
- From SAS to Alamo: 8 times SELF-HATING West renounced its own history
- Best of the Web: Why is Bloomberg's long history of egregious sexism getting a pass?
- Study finds staggering 94% of Palestinians reject Trump's peace plan
- Roger Stone requests a new trial, citing revelations about anti-Trump juror
- Common sense: Blackburn proposes bill to ban funding for states that give drivers' licenses to illegal immigrants
- Best of the Web: Andrew McCabe's case shows hypocrisy of Democrats claiming 'No one is above the law'
- DOJ declines to pursue criminal charges against McCabe
- Stronger than sanctions: What's driving countries from Turkey to India to buy Russia's S-400?
- Feminists claiming 'tradwives' are radicalized 'like ISIS brides' have become the woman-shaming patriarchy they hated
- For 'bioethicists', protecting children from dangerous decisions is 'neglectful' parenting
- 'We did not forget, we did not forgive:' India marks 1 year since attack in Pulwama, Kashmir
- Boy dies after having throat ripped out by Rottweiler in Ukraine
- Shoving politics down gamers' throats doesn't sell games - industry professionals know that, but the media is in denial
- Kafka redux and a victory: Mistrial declared in D.C. trial of Venezuela embassy protectors
- Best of the Web: Why is Bloomberg's long history of egregious sexism getting a pass?
- Roger Stone requests a new trial, citing revelations about anti-Trump juror
- Common sense: Blackburn proposes bill to ban funding for states that give drivers' licenses to illegal immigrants
- Best of the Web: Andrew McCabe's case shows hypocrisy of Democrats claiming 'No one is above the law'
- DOJ declines to pursue criminal charges against McCabe
- Stronger than sanctions: What's driving countries from Turkey to India to buy Russia's S-400?
- 'We did not forget, we did not forgive:' India marks 1 year since attack in Pulwama, Kashmir
- Bojo seeks to govern like Trump, 'a populist with less austerity and big spending projects' - Galloway on cabinet reshuffle
- Taliban agree with US to reduce violence in return for withdrawal from Afghanistan
- Corbyn praises Assange for exposing US war crimes, calls for extradition to be halted
- Terrorists in Syria shoot down second government helicopter in a week
- More lies on Iran: The White House just can't help itself as new facts emerge
- Hamas halts cross-border arson and rocket attacks on Israel in 'goodwill gesture'
- Syria shoots down Israeli missiles fired from occupied Golan Heights
- 'I receive direct threats': Russia's top diplomat in Turkey describes heated environment amid Idlib tensions
- Flashback SOTT Focus: The Malign Incompetence of The British Ruling Class
- Flick on the nose to Turkey: Syria secures entire Aleppo-Damascus highway - UPDATE
- 'He didn't even trust me with a pen!' Russian tycoon Deripaska rubbishes West's Putin money laundering accusation
- Vovan & Lexus target Bernie: Russian pair fake call from 'Greta Thunberg' in latest phone prank
- "War strategists": Munich Security Conference protesters pushed back by Merkel's riot police
- Mass brawl and stabbing at London's Euston tube station
- Black student erupts over 'too many white people' at UVA multicultural center
- Sex robots pose psychological threats for humans, researchers warn
- Biologists in WSJ: Only two sexes, male and female, there is no sex 'spectrum'
- Coronavirus fallout: Fiat Chrysler plans to halt its Serbia plant over lack of parts from China
- From SAS to Alamo: 8 times SELF-HATING West renounced its own history
- Study finds staggering 94% of Palestinians reject Trump's peace plan
- Feminists claiming 'tradwives' are radicalized 'like ISIS brides' have become the woman-shaming patriarchy they hated
- Shoving politics down gamers' throats doesn't sell games - industry professionals know that, but the media is in denial
- Sanity wins: Police probe into 'transphobic' tweets deemed unlawful
- Seeing Red: Ex-NYPD cop punched at his Nashville birthday party after red cap mistaken for MAGA hat
- Takedown notices and internet filters coming to New Zealand
- 'Dangerous' PragerU conservatives clap back at Samantha Bee
- Best of the Web: China's new coronavirus: An examination of the facts
- Best of the Web: Hey, China-bashers! Maybe China deserves PRAISE for the way it's handling the Coronavirus outbreak?
- Tennessee lawmakers introduce joint resolution to recognize CNN and Washington Post as "fake news"
- Russian authorities investigate after photos emerge of Boris Nemtsov murderer allegedly enjoying prison 'feast'
- Michael Avenatti, aka 'creepy porn lawyer', found guilty on all counts in Nike extortion trial
- Russia seeks Canada's aid in probing 95-yo Nazi death squad member over mass murder of vulnerable children
- Fossils shed new light on car-sized turtle that once roamed South America
- Geneticists find evidence of unknown 'ghost archaic' human species
- Is a 37,000 year old Aboriginal tale about a volcano the oldest story ever told?
- Pompeii's "excellent" drains to be brought back into service after 2,300 years
- Havering hoard: UK's largest Bronze Age hoard hints to unknown links with Europe
- 7,300-year-old Neolithic massacre discovered in the Pyrenees Mountains of Spain
- 15,000 year old carvings of dozens of animals and abstract symbols discovered in Spanish cave
- Milk and Mongolia: What bacterial cultures reveal about ours
- 9,900-year-old skeleton of horribly disfigured woman from mysterious isolated group found in Mexican cave
- 5,000 year old tomb named 'Dwarfie Stane' cut into rock on the Island of Hoy, Scotland
- Rare fossil of bone-crushing Triassic-era crocodile cousin found in Brazil
- Ötzi the iceman, the multiple mosses, and his final days
- A new study says footprints in volcanic rock probably belong to Homo heidelbergensis
- 3800-year-old spoons made from bones found in Mongolia
- Declassified: An expose on Israeli plot to prepare Arab lands for Jewish settlement via Martial Law
- Ancient skulls from Mexico surprisingly diverse, challenges assumptions about settlement of the Americas
- World's oldest cooking pots found in Siberia, created 16,000 years ago at the end of the last ice age
- Benjamin Lay: The 18th-century Quaker dwarf who challenged slavery, meat-eating, and racism
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Who Was G.I. Gurdjieff And Why Does It Matter?
- Egypt unearths 3,000 year-old tomb with sarcophagus dedicated to Horus, GOD of the sky
- Arrokoth: Secrets of farthest space object ever visited revealed by NASA
- Scientists discover giant viruses with features only seen before in living cells
- New nanosensor detects cancer biomarkers in a single drop of blood
- Race, gender affect teachers' perceptions of students' ability
- Betelgeuse dimming, astrophysicists speculate on supernova potential
- 'Drone dome': Video shows Israel's laser weapon capable of blasting UAVs out of the sky
- Newly published scientific paper tears global warming and the IPCC to shreds
- Asteroid Pallas' "curious bright spot" and heavily impacted surface revealed in new study
- Decoding Latin binomials: What's in a name?
- Trump administration to propose doubling of funding for AI, quantum R&D
- 1km-wide asteroid headed this way at 57,000kmph in latest flyby
- SOTT Focus: Coronavirus Came From Meteor Which Hit China Last Year, Claims Scientist
- Best of the Web: Solar system processes control Earth's carbon cycle, geologists show Earth has entered an era of cooling
- Scientists discover virus with no recognizable genes
- Fungi that absorbs radiation has been growing all over Chernobyl plant
- Iran unveils new ballistic missile, satellite launch fails to reach orbit
- Cuba's rivers run clean after decades of sustainable farming
- New handheld device "prints" skin directly onto wounds
- First contact? Signals coming from space like clockwork, scientists don't know why
- Russian scientist: 'Of course we are not alone', we use the wrong tools to hunt for aliens
- Boy dies after having throat ripped out by Rottweiler in Ukraine
- Storm Dennis raging towards Britain becomes a 'bomb cyclone' that is 'one of the strongest ever seen in the Atlantic'
- Adapt 2030 Ice Age Report: 100 year snowstorm Middle East as Earth's atmosphere bends
- Abnormal cold front in Turkey affects citrus groves
- Early February setting records for snowfall in south west Montana
- Unusually heavy snowfall in Kurdistan region of Iraq blocks border crossing, main roads
- Mexico's mighty Popocatepetl volcano erupts in nighttime explosion
- Strange animal behavior: Group of wallabies viciously attack four-year-old boy in Cairns, Australia
- Six-year-old killed by stray dog in Pakistan
- Japan is rattled by 5.2-magnitude earthquake near Fukushima
- Heavy snowfall, avalanches leave 21 dead, 7 missing in Afghanistan (UPDATE)
- Flake news: Big snow at Showdown, Montana - 28 inches in 24 hours
- Bolivia: Floods hit La Paz and Potosí Departments - up to 8 inches of rainfall in 24 hours
- 209 mph wind gust recorded at California peak may have set record
- Australia: Floods in southern Queensland as rivers rise
- Mount Merapi, Indonesia's most active volcano erupts spewing ash 6,500 feet high
- Giant unexplained sinkhole continues to enlarge in Westonaria, South Africa
- Horse rescued from sinkhole in Maury County, Tennessee
- 7.0 - magnitude earthquake hits Kuril Islands near Japan
- Severe snowstorm kills 7, injures 80 in northern Iran
- Meteor fireball seen over Malaysia and Singapore
- Meteorite hits factory compound in Alwar, Rajasthan, India: Reports of 20-feet deep crater
- Meteor fireball lights up Alberta sky
- Video shows meteor fireball exploding over Northern England
- Another breathtaking meteor fireball event, this time over Russia's Urals
- Spectacular meteor fireball over Southern California was small asteroid or comet fragment, NOT space debris re-entry
- Large meteor fireball explodes over Andalusia, Spain - Meteorites possible
- Meteor fireball caught on camera exploding over the sky of Lebanon
- Huge meteor fireball spotted in skies over Cornwall, UK
- Asteroid fireball explodes over the Great Lakes
- Blazing blue meteor turns night into day over Israel
- Meteor fireball spotted over Huron County, Ontario
- Mysterious fireball flies across sky before disappearing over Southampton, UK
- Meteor fireball filmed over East Anglia, UK
- Bright meteor fireball blazes over Cyprus
- Did a meteorite start a fire and leave a small crater in Florida?
- Meteor fireball filmed over Sarasota, Florida
- Hurricanes, earthquakes and now a daytime meteor: Fireball blazes over Puerto Rico in broad daylight
- Meteor fireball illuminates night sky in Pozan, Poland
- 'Green flash' seen in Fort Collins, Colorado night sky likely a meteor
- PCRM urge FDA to promote plant-based diet on Viagra labels
- How to prevent coronavirus? Start smoking
- Football star goes vegan after watching 'Game Changers,' goes back to eating meat and dairy; plant-based diet left him unable to train properly
- SOTT Focus: Coronavirus Expert in Leaked Analysis: 'This is Just a Severe, Localized Common Cold'
- AHDB clashes with BBC over 'eat less meat' claim
- An Alzheimer's treatment fails: 'We don't have anything now'
- Cure for ALL viruses? Scientists claim they've discovered 'holy grail' which could lead to Universal Vaccine
- Indian authorities propose use of homeopathy to prevent coronavirus
- Best of the Web: Strung-out population: 70% of Americans' donated blood found to contain Xanax
- People are dying needlessly: Orthomolecular treatments for coronavirus
- Five therapeutic effects of honey in treating wounds and infections
- Sperm counts continue to drastically drop in Western men
- Federal dietary guidelines need to cut carbohydrates
- I had to start eating meat again for medical reasons, and now I'm questioning everything
- Chaga mushroom: This unusual tree fungus is a medicinal powerhouse
- How to make thieves oil and why you should be using it daily
- Electronic health records prioritize insurance billing over patients and doctors hate them
- Caffeine has been a boon for civilization, Michael Pollan says. But it has come at a cost
- South Dakota considers first state bill to outlaw all vaccine and medical mandates
- The importance of melatonin for optimal health
- For 'bioethicists', protecting children from dangerous decisions is 'neglectful' parenting
- Philosopher and researcher Teilhard de Chardin and the incomplete nature of evolutionary theory
- Darwin Day: Discovery Institute's Video series "Secrets of the Cell with Michael Behe"
- Would you stand up to an oppressive regime or would you conform? Here's the science
- The American life is killing you
- Babies are willing to give up food, showing altruism begins in infancy, study says
- The precise meaning of emotion words is different around the world
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Wake Up! Gurdjieff on Sleep, Knowledge and Politics
- Consciousness cannot have have evolved argues Dutch computer scientist and philosopher
- "Positive vibes only" is toxic: The danger of New Age spiritualism
- Want spiritual growth? Read more fiction
- Gratitude helps you cooperate. Does it also make you a sucker?
- Neural and social factors contribute to ethnic differences, study finds
- Text Mining Analysis Study gets up close with near-death experiences
- Humans are hardwired to dismiss facts that don't fit their worldview, no matter their political orientation
- New study claims near death phenomenon is a positive experience
- Today I learned that not everyone has an internal monologue and it has ruined my day
- Want to change your personality? It may not be easy to do alone
- Babies are aware of bilingualism from birth — if not before
- Splendid isolation: how I stopped time by sitting in a forest for 24 hours
- Two ring-shaped clouds appear above Russian city, then 'multiply' - UPDATE
- Inside Skinwalker Ranch, a paranormal hotbed of UFO research
- UFO filmed in skies over Mexico's Popocatepetl volcano seconds after eruption
- UK's RAF will unseal entire UFO archives, records to go online 'within first quarter of 2020'
- Proposed Scottish fish farm rejected - after campaigners warn fishermen could be lured to their deaths by fairies
- UFOpen for business: Britain's Royal Air Force to declassify X-Files kept in secret for years
- Canada's Nessie makes another appearance? Footage appears to capture legendary lake monster Ogopogo
- Ominous black ring-shaped 'evil-cloud' looming over Pakistan bewilders residents
- Top-Secret UFO files could 'gravely damage' US national security if released, Navy says
- Missing 411? Woman mysteriously leaves hotel room in middle of night, body found in lake days later
- Mysterious drone swarms appear nightly in US Midwest - no federal agency has an explanation
- Mysterious lights hovering over Mesa, Arizona puzzle residents
- Missing 411? Mystery deepens in death of Michigan mom Adrienne Quintal
- Russian media show video of alleged female bigfoot running by side of road
- Exorcists condemn Canadian children's book on summoning demons as seductive and dangerous
- The Brown Mountain Lights - An unexplained 'paranormal' phenomenon that's gone on for centuries
- Winged being observed at Chicago's O'Hare International Airport
- 'Giant UFO' or drones over California town?
- Expedition Bigfoot' scours Oregon woods for signs of the mythical and elusive beast
- UFO hunter claims spike in sightings of 'snake-like objects' in US skies - speculation runs rampant
- CNN offers Jussie Smollett job after showcasing ability to fabricate news story out of thin air
- Trump's power doubles after absorbing impeachment attack
- Wild weather has thousands of Brits set to either lose or gain a trampoline
- Iconic Statue of Liberty last seen walking back to France
- Airport employees don bear costume to scare loitering langur monkeys away from runways in India
- Southern Poverty Law Center adds itself to list of hate groups: 'An organization with a clear history of rank intolerance'
- Assad is destroying the last seedlings of democracy in Idlib!
- Surprise candidate Hiltasha Clintonov declared winner of Iowa caucuses
- Groundhog sees Jungian shadow, predicts everlasting winter of the soul
- Dems who ran sham impeachment hearings horrified at Republicans running sham impeachment trial
- Swing low, sweet irony: Brexiteers couldn't burn EU flag due to European fireproofing standards
- Sweet revenge: 'Redneck' farmers withhold ingredients needed to make avocado toast from coastal elites
- People believe the coronavirus and Corona beer are related, Google trends show
- Babylon Bee purchases competing satire site CNN in major deal!
- Twitter trolls UK Examiner over publishing fake new blue passport with Monty Python quote
- US Space Force logo may look like a Star Trek rip-off, or is it a Russian rip-off?
- Satirical 'historic landmark' plaque for Alan Dershowitz added to Epstein's former UES mansion
- Billionaires unveil statue of beloved friend Jeffrey Epstein at Davos
- Impeachment proceedings has Congress facing grueling 30-hour weeks
- American people may tamper with next election warns Schiff
Quote of the Day
I never would have agreed to the formulation of the Central Intelligence Agency back in '47, if I had known it would become the American Gestapo.
- Harry S Truman, 1961
Recent Comments
Staggering? To who? Not to the Palestinians. R.C.
Sorry. Gimme a break. RC
Russia's Investigative Committee has asked Canadian law enforcement to provide legal papers related to Helmut Oberlander, who may have been...
"Brawl." I bet it was the same kind of 'brawl' that we suffered through in high school: packs of 4-6 blacks on one white guy; 8 to twelve against...
Don't forget that Wuhan was the "5G capitol of the world". 5G radiation by itself would cause the virus symptoms. It is just one more stress to...