One of Democratic presidential nomination frontrunners, Sen. Bernie Sanders, laughed at Donald Trump calling him a 'communist' and explained how the US President, who doesn't seem to know the difference, profited from 'socialism.'Chris Wallace, the host of Fox News Sunday, asked the Vermont Senator, who identifies as a social democrat, an ubiquitous question about him being slammed by his opponents as a communist. The program played a clip of Trump saying that he thinks "he is a communist.""No, I did not get married in Moscow. I participated in creating a sister city program," he said. "Obviously, I am not a communist. I presume the president knows the difference. Maybe he doesn't."Taking a more serious tone"Donald Trump, before he was president, as a private business person, he received $800 million in tax breaks and subsidies to build luxury housing in New York. Now, what does that mean when the government gives you $800 million in tax breaks and subsidies?" Sanders wondered explaining that the fossil fuel industry and the pharmaceutical industry are enjoying the same brakes [sic breaks].he said.Sanders is leading in many polls ahead of New Hampshire primary next week, he is in tie with Pete Buttigieg in Iowa where count was botched by a faulty app and results delayed by several days.