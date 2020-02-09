© Wikimedia - UK Government

The DWP: foodbank Britain

a 23% rise on 2018

Long waits for payments.

Sanctions.

Reduced benefit amounts.

Loss of benefits.



A "secret" report

An SNP MP says...

place in the [House of Commons] Library a copy of the evidence review undertaken... on the drivers of food bank use, that was commissioned in 2018...

The literature review on the drivers of food bank use will be published in due course; at which point it will be placed in the Library.

The DWP says...

What are the review's terms of reference?

Who is doing the review?

If the DWP has finished the review.

When it will publish the findings.

"We will not rest"

It is now vital that the DWP publish this review so that MPs can debate and discuss what measures are necessary... [to] tackle the scourge of too many of our fellow citizens relying on foodbanks to survive daily living.



From my experience it is clear that the five-week wait for Universal Credit is driving too many into poverty. We need a social security that works and is a safety net for the poorest and most vulnerable in society. We will not rest until this is achieved.

Parliament steps in

That this House acknowledges that the Department for Work and Pensions commissioned an evidence review on the drivers of food bank use in 2018; notes the Government's commitment to this House to publish the findings of the review; further notes the Government's failure to date to publish those findings; and urges the Government to provide a clear deadline as a matter of urgency for the publication of the review to inform a public debate on the reasons for growing demand for food aid provision in the UK.

Disabled people and children: at the sharp end

Ill health was a common experience among households using food banks: nearly three-quarters reported that someone in their household had a health issue. Poor mental health (including stress, depression and anxiety) was the most common health issue, affecting slightly over half of households referred to food banks. A quarter of households had a member with a long-term physical condition or illness, and over a third (37%) had someone whose daily activities were limited 'a lot' due to health issues.



'Burying' the truth?

It is absolutely astonishing that the DWP knows it's been rumbled multiple times. People aren't daft. Slip up after slip up, Tory and DWP wrongs are rife. But they still carry on, as if nobody has noticed.



All they ever try to do is drag out and bury bad news on purpose.



These people are not fit to be in charge of vulnerable and poor people in society. Also, we mustn't forget it was the Tories' 'difficult decisions' that caused a massive increase in foodbank reliance. Also, if person can only use a foodbank three times, what do they do the rest of the time? There is no shovel big enough for the Tories, who are digging themselves into an ever growing sink hole.