One trick of LGBT activists is changing the meaning of words.We see this in the way LGBT activists celebrate sex reassignment as gender affirmation but condemn conversion therapy as sex reassignment.Let's imagine there is a 6 year-old boy named Johnny and Johnny experiences gender dysphoria. He says he wants to be a girl.So if Johnny and his parents do nothing, the odds are that by the time Johnny goes through puberty, his gender dysphoria will go away.However,In those states, the only thing a therapist is allowed to do with a child who has experiences gender dysphoria is help them embrace their identity as the opposite sex. If they don't, they would be professionally punished or even lose their license.But isn't it interesting the words they use to describe these situations?Helping a child identify with the body they were born with is called "conversion therapy."Giving a child artificial hormones and plastic surgery is called "gender affirmation."Click on the link below to watch the full video, or go to http://WhatWouldYouSay.org for more episodes of What Would You Say?