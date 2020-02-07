© Reuters/Lucas Jackson



"The unplanned meetings have a common pattern now: we meet together precisely when the terrorists in Syria are under threat, and the Syrian government is regaining control of its national territory. These terrorists, I'd like to remind you, are recognized as such by the Security Council. Damascus has a "right and duty" to fight terrorism in its own sovereign territory."

As Damascus forces repel attacks in terrorist-held Idlib, emergency Security Council sessions are called along a familiar pattern, Russia's UN envoy said.The American representative slammed what she called- still better known as thedespite multiple rebrandings.Moscow's envoy to the international body, Vassily Nebenzia, dismissed the complaints as hypocritical - noting that Washington never seems to care about any collateral damage but cries emergency every time Syrian forces make gains against the terrorists.Moscow already pointed out that Washington still often paints al-Qaeda-linked militants asmerely seeking political change in Syria -Under the Barack Obama administration,prolonging the bloody conflict by years.Syria's envoy to the Security Council repeatedly slammed American and Turkish operations in the country during Thursday's meeting, stating they were "occupying" Syria and "pillaging" its resources, but he was interrupted by Security Council President Marc Pecsteen de Buytswerve - prompting an objection from Russia.Hostilities escalated earlier this week, when several Turkish personnel were killed by Syrian army fire as Ankara moved its troops without prior notice. In response, Turkish forces said they "neutralized" 76 Syrian soldiers.On Thursday, Russia's Foreign Ministry stated that terrorists who took over the Idlib de-escalation zone have carried out thousands of attacks just in the last two months.