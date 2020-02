© REUTERS/Grigory Dukor



After a few years of 'Russiagate', which bizarrely mutated into a Ukraine-inspired impeachment trial, now that Donald Trump has been declared 'not guilty' by the Senate, the Kremlin would like to move on.Russian President Vladimir Putin's spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, saysAsked to comment on the Senate's verdict, Peskov noted that Russia "traditionally doesn't like to interfere in the internal politics of the US," but conceded the outcome ofSome Russian politicians have publicly commented on the acquittal. The head of the Federation Council's committee on international affairs, Konstantin Kosachev, believes the fallout will strengthen Trump's position. And Senator Aleksey Pushkov believes it strengthens Trump's chances of winning a second term, as reported by Izvestia.Over the past four years, the levels of, who broadly believed it belonged to the Cold War-era. The main culprit was cable television, and sections of the mainstream written press. For instance, MSNBC's flagship 'Rachel Maddow' Show at one point dedicated more coverage to Russia than all other topics combined.Much of Maddow's scaremongering was based on the so-called 'Steele Dossier', an unverified, and largely discredited, document compiled by a former British spy. The Sunday Times, known to have good sources in British intelligence, recently reported that it was a "work of fabrication."