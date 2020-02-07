According to Carter, Trump's deal: "Breaches international law regarding self-determination, the acquisition of land by force, and annexation of occupied territories."
In a statement issued by his office, Carter also affirmed: "The new US plan undercuts prospects for a just peace between Israelis and Palestinians. If implemented, the plan will doom the only viable solution to this long-running conflict, the two-state solution."
Therefore, he urged UN member-states:
He argued: "By calling Israel 'the nation-state of the Jewish people', the plan also encourages the denial of equal rights to the Palestinian citizens of Israel."To adhere to UN Security Council resolutions and to reject any unilateral Israeli implementation of the proposal by grabbing more Palestinian land.
Trump's plan recognises Israeli sovereignty over most of the Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank and the Jordan Valley, as well as an undivided Jerusalem.
Carter, 95, is the longest-living president in US history, has frequently spoken out since losing re-election in 1980, and has won the Nobel Peace Prize for his humanitarian work.
In recent years, he has frequently faced criticism from pro-Israel supporters for his views on the conflict, especially for his use of the word "apartheid" to describe Israel's potential future without a peace deal.
Comment: Former President Jimmy Carter has been a stalwart voice for the moral position in many world issues since his less than perfect presidency ended almost 40 years ago. And on this issue he is no less correct in his views. Too bad there aren't more like him helping to run things now.
