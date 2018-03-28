Former President Jimmy Carter
© Getty Images
Former President Jimmy Carter
Former President Jimmy Carter told CBS' "Sunday Morning" that he would prefer that President Donald Trump not be impeached.

"My own preference would be that he not be impeached, but that he be able to serve out his term, because I think he wants to do a good job," Carter said. "And I'm willing to help him, if I can help him, and give him the benefit of the doubt."

Carter stressed that "I have confidence in the American system of government. I think ultimately the restraints on a president from the Congress and from the Supreme Court will be adequate to protect our nation, if he serves a full term."

The former president said that he thinks Trump "will serve a full term unless the special investigator, Mr. Mueller, brings some criminal charges against him."

Carter added that it is time for Mueller to make a decision one way or another.

"I think Mueller's been very successful in keeping his cards close to his vest and not revealing any plans," the former president said. "But my wish is that Mr. Mueller would go ahead and make a decision, even if it's not anything personally that President Trump has done to violate the law; then I think he ought to make that obvious. And if he has violated the law, that ought to be revealed as well."

Regarding the situation with North Korea, Carter said, "I have had some criticisms of some of the public statements that President Trump has made about 'fire and brimstone' and that sort of thing being utilized," but added that Trump has "reacted quite well" to word that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is interested in negotiations.

Carter said that he would be willing to go to Pyongyang to help if the president wanted him to do so.