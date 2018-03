© Getty Images



Former President Jimmy Carter told CBS' "Sunday Morning" that he would prefer that President Donald Trump not be impeached.I think ultimately the restraints on a president from the Congress and from the Supreme Court will be adequate to protect our nation, if he serves a full term."Carter added that it is time for Mueller to make a decision one way or another.the former president said. "But my wish is that Mr. Mueller would go ahead and make a decision, even if it's not anything personally that President Trump has done to violate the law; then I think he ought to make that obvious.Regarding the situation with North Korea, Carter said, "about 'fire and brimstone' and that sort of thing being utilized," but added that Trump has "reacted quite well" to word that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is interested in negotiations.