© Juan Figueroa/The Dallas Morning News/TNS



Two women have been killed and a child was injured in a shooting incident at the Commerce campus of Texas A&M University. All classes have been canceled for the day and the campus was told to shelter in place.Three gunshot victims were reported at the Pride Rock residence hall, which houses freshmen students, on Monday morning. University police were deployed to investigate.Students, faculty and staff were told to stay where they were until an all-clear was given, as a "precautionary measure." All classes for the rest of the day were canceled.The nearby Campbell school district was also placed on lockdown as a precaution.The main Texas A&M (for 'Agricultural and Mechanical') university campus is in College Station. The campus in Commerce, in northeastern Texas, is the third-largest in the state's A&M university system; its 12,000 or so students outnumber the city's 8,000 residents.