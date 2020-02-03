"The minister's decision was made after months of repeated attempts... to negotiate a solution to the cattle crisis, which has caused severe harm to the cattle-growing sector in Israel and to the collapse of hundreds of farms."

Bennett halts fruit and vegetable imports after months of a Palestinian Authority boycott on Israeli meat; Ramallah said mulling ban of other products from Israel.Israel and the Palestinian Authority appeared to be on the brink of a trade war Friday, after theThe root of the conflict is an October decision by the Palestinians to boycott cattle and sheep meat products, with the Palestinian Authority complaining thatThe boycott has led Israeli farmers to incur heavy losses andin Ra'anana earlier this month to drive home their point. "The minister can take care of them or stop the boycott," one farmer told the Ynet news site at the time.In response, Bennett on Friday announced he hadstarting on Sunday, February 2.Israel's Kan TV reported that PA President Mahmoud Abbas had ordered all imports from Israel stopped, however PA government spokesman Ibrahim Milhem said in a statement thatHe did not elaborate on what measures were being considered.PA imports from Israel are worth tens of billions of shekels a year. Israel imports some 700 million shekels worth of goods, mostly fruit and vegetables.MK Ofer Kasif, a Jewish member of the Joint List party, reportedly sent a letter to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu asking him to intervene.according to Israel Radio.The dispute comes amid increased tensions between Israel and the PA over the release of the Trump peace plan, which the Palestinians have bitterly rejected.Earlier this week, Palestinian Authority Civil Affairs Minister Hussein al-Sheikh met with Finance Minister Moshe Kahlon in order to tell Israel that the PA views the plan presented Tuesday in Washington as voiding the Oslo peace accords and that the Palestinians now feel free to break their commitments, including security cooperation.Abbas reportedly sent Netanyahu a handwritten note warning him of the consequences of Israel adopting the plan, which includes the annexation of the Jordan Valley and Israeli settlements in the West Bank. Abbas has threatened on multiple occasions in the past to nullify agreements with Israel, including the 1993 Oslo accords.The two governments work together on matters ranging from water to security, and withdrawing from agreements could impact security in the West Bank.