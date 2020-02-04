The suspect has been taken into custody, the CHP said.
The bus was traveling on northbound I-5, near Fort Tejon in Kern County at about 1:25 a.m. when a man opened fire, hitting six passengers, the CHP said. There were 40 people on the bus.
The suspect got off the bus after the shooting, leaving the weapon on the bus, the CHP said. The bus then proceeded to the Grapevine Road exit and pulled into a gas station.
Officers arrived at the original scene of the shooting and found the gunman on the shoulder of the freeway, where he was taken into custody, the CHP said.
One person died at the scene, and the five wounded victims suffered moderate to major injuries and were taken to local hospitals, the CHP said.
Greyhound released a statement later Monday:
"Our thoughts and prayers go out to everyone and every family member impacted by the incident today. We are gathering details and will assist the Kern County police in every way possible during their investigation. What we do know at this time is that the incident involved schedule 6848-1, traveling from Los Angeles to San Francisco."
