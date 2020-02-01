A rare snow devil was spotted swirling in the mountains of Troms, Norway, on January 28.Evald Andersen captured footage of the event from his balcony.According to the World Meteorological Organization, this phenomenon occurs when "surface wind shear acts to generate a vortex over snow cover, resulting in a whirling column of snow particles being raised from the ground."The spinning columns tend to appear for brief moments and are therefore quite elusive and difficult to capture on camera."There was strong wind from the south/southwest being pushed over and down the mountain, creating this snow devil," said Magnus Andersen, Evald's son.Credit: Magnus Andersen via Storyful